The club confirmed for the first time yesterday that there were 'ongoing discussions' about the sale of the club.

Fans have been speculating on social media who the new buyers may be and the Crawley Observer understands them to be an American Investment group.

And after the club confirmed the 'ongoing discussions' yesterday, former investor Paul John Hayward, known on twitter as @ctfchongkong, had a message for current owner Ziya Eren.

Hayward, who invested in the club between 2010 and 2016, tweeted: "Okay so it’s happening This is the weirdest feeling ever.

"I'm more nervous now than when I passed the crown to Ziya because I'm in the dark too. Choosing a new custodian must be selfless. Gents, Please pass our baby to a parent you trust. In you we trust."

Hayward is a popular figure among a lot of Crawley Town fans and in reply to his tweet, some were calling for him to be involved.

Sarah Moylan tweeted: "Get on the phone to em and take the helm back PLEASE xx"

Current Crawley Town owner Ziya Eren

Hayward replied: "So sweet. Unfortunately it doesn’t work like that, Sis . In advanced talks they wouldn’t be allowed to say anything to anyone (contractually) never mind talk to other parties. So we wait together."

In March, 2017, Hayward offered to put in a seven-figure investment to the club. At the time he told the Crawley Observer: "Crawley has been very lucky to have Ziya Eren put in the millions he has.

"But sometimes it’s good to get fresh ideas and new energy. I helped turn Crawley around once and I believe I can do it again."

