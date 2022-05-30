Former Crystal Palace and Portsmouth defender joins Eastbourne Borough

Experienced centre-back Alex Wynter will be making the move to Priory Lane from National League Eastleigh.

Aged 28, Wynter has a very impressive pedigree - not least in having made his first team debut for Crystal Palace at just 17. His Selhurst Park career included loan spells at Portsmouth and Colchester United, before joining Colchester on contract for two seasons. A year at Maidstone United was then followed by four seasons at Eastleigh.

Wynter - who actually had a short loan spell at Priory Lane a decade ago - is based in Crawley, and will be taking up a teaching post at the start of the new school year - so a switch from full-timers Eastleigh to National League South Borough makes perfect sense for all parties.

Eastbourne Borough new boy Alex Wynter in action for former Eastleigh in 2020. Picture by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

"We are absolutely delighted to secure Alex's signature, on a two-year deal," said manager Danny Bloor.

"He is another leader. His ability and his experience will make a massive impact as we head into the new season. Alex is a real leader and his character will be evident in every respect, on the field and around the club."

"We had to fend off significant competition, including from National League clubs, to secure this deal - that is the calibre of the man. Alex knows what he and this club can achieve together, and he wants to be a part of that project.

"I think there is a message here for the football world: Eastbourne Borough are no longer also-rans!"

Club chairman Dave Blackmore added: "I am sure that supporters old and new will be as pleased as I am. This is a huge signing, and it makes a statement that Eastbourne Borough Football Club really do mean business.

"Alex is a top player and a super character, and we cannot wait to welcome him properly to the Lane!"