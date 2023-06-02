Former Dartford defender becomes Lewes FC's fourth signing of the summer

Lewes have announced their fourth signing of the summer ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Former Dartford defender Ronnie Vint has joined the Rooks.

The 26-year-old spent a decade with the Darts from youth to senior level and following two loan spells with Dulwich Hamlet, he joined them permanently in January 2022.

The deal comes hot on the heels of the signing of full-back Frazer Shaw from Faversham Town.

Speaking to the Rooks’ website, manager Tonny Russell said: “Ronnie is a player I watched in step one for Dartford, and I thought he would go on to play professionally, but for whatever reason, it didn’t work out for him.

“Ronnie fits the mould of a player I like working with. Maybe he has lost his way in the game, and I offer players like him the chance to come in and enjoy his football; our chats have gone really well, and I plan to work with him before we go back in for pre-season.