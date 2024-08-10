Former Fleetwood winger reveals why Crawley Town was the ideal team for him after scoring against Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Armando Quitirna had the perfect debut for Crawley Town, scoring what proved to be the winner against Blackpool in the League One opener at the Broadfield Stadium.

The summer signing from Fleetwood made it 2-0 in the first half following Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s opener. Ashley Fletcher made it 2-1 in the second but the Reds hung on to secure three points and a [perfect start to life in League One.

It was the fourth time the 24-year-old has scored on his debut for a club.

Quitirna showed the Reds fans what he could do with dynamic runs and it’s clear he is going to make life difficult for a lot of defenders in League One this season. Watch Scott Lindsey’s post-match interview here.

And the winger revealed it was Crawley’s style of football which made it the ideal destination for him this summer. “As soon as I heard Crawley were interested I knew I wanted to come here,” he said.

"I had already been watching them in the play-offs and the way they played and kept the ball is why this is the ideal place to be and today showed that. I've got a lot of time in space to run at defenders, which I think is a big part of my game obviously get today I got a goal from it.”

Quitirna also praised the togetherness in the squad – even though they have only been together a short time. He said: “It feels like we've been together since last season, but when you look at the team, pretty much everybody's new but that didn't show out there and I think that’s down to the Gaffer and his staff. I have so much belief in the Gaffer and I think everybody else should have the the same belief.

Crawley Town players celebrate against Blackpool | Picture: Mark Dunford

"As you could see, the style of play and the togetherness – it is showing out there, so we have got to keep sticking together and hopefully we will have a great season.”

Last season – and this season already – Scott Lindsey has said they will be keeping their targets behind closed doors, but Quitirna was clear on what his ambitions for the season are. “Goals and assist, that's what I need to bring to the team that's what it, what I was brought here for and I need to deliver.”

And how far can this team go? “We can reach promotion. I really think so and I think everybody else should.”