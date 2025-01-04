Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Worthing FC, Eastbourne Borough and Hull City striker Greg Luer has joined Horsham FC.

The 30-year-old made his debut off the bench in the Hornets’ 3-0 home Isthmian Premier over Carshalton Athletic, which was played this afternoon (January 4).

Luer played youth football for Hove Rivervale, Whitehawk and Eastbourne Borough before playing first-team football at Burgess Hill Town.

He played his part in first half of the Hillians’ Ryman League South title-winning season of 2014-15 – but just days after netting a hat-trick against Worthing in December 2014, his transfer to Premier League side Hull City was announced.

The striker found first-team opportunities hard to come by during his spell with the Tigers, and was loaned out to Port Vale, Scunthorpe United, Stevenage and Maidstone United in his four years there.

He joined Woking in 2018, who he helped achieve promotion from National League South via the play-offs, hitting nine goals along the way.

His return to Eastbourne Borough was confirmed the following campaign, beginning a four-season spell in which he amassed over 130 appearances, scoring 28 times.

Luer then signed a two-year contract with Worthing in 2023. He made 35 appearances, scoring one goal, before mutually terminating his contract in July 2024.

He re-joined Whitehawk soon after, but terminated his contract by mutual consent in November 2024 after 13 appearances.