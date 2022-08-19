Former Leeds and Aston Villa feels at home with Rooks

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haigh began her career at Leeds United and played for Yeovil, Coventry United and Aston Villa. Taking the jump into coaching, Booth’s new assistant says she’s excited about the season ahead.

“I’m delighted to join Lewes. It’s a brilliant football club and our ethos and values here align with mine,” said Haigh. “There are some brilliant people here and they were a big pull for me. Working with Scott, he’s a very experienced manager and knows the game really well. With the likes of Kelly Lindsey as well, it’s a really good group of professional people who have a vision and are passionate about developing the club.

“When I first came down to visit I said to Kelly this place reminds me a lot of Wetherby, the town I grew up in.

Nat Haigh has joined Lewes FC Women as Scott Booth's assistant | Picture: Lewes FC

"It’s got a community feel to the club and town, a very humble place where people work super hard to make things happen and love what they do. I wanted to be a part of that!”

Haigh began her playing career back in the mid-2000s with Leeds United. After just two years in their U16s team, she was promoted to the first team.

“I was lucky enough when at Leeds to be coached by people such as Gemma Grainger [now Wales manager] and Julie Chipchase, who unfortunately is no longer with us,” Haigh said. “In that sense I’ve been quite lucky. I’ve had brilliant coaches across the years and you learn from everyone. We’re all different, and I think it’s the same now in that every coach addresses the game in a different way.”

Haigh joins new manager Booth in the dugout in her first full role in coaching. And she’s expecting a big impact from the players come the opening day a week on Sunday.

“I think we’ve got a really, really good group of people. We’ve got people who want to work hard, play for Lewes, love everything about the club, give everything for the badge both on and off the field,” said Haigh. “We want to be a team that plays good football and is entertaining for the fans.”