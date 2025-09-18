Former Liverpool and Brighton striker says Scott Lindsey can take Crawley Town 'far again'

A former Crawley Town boss believes Scott Lindsey is the right man to take the club ‘far again’.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa striker Dean Saunders took over Reds as interim manager at the end of 2014 after previous boss John Gregory stepped down for health reasons.

The former Wales international managed them for the rest of the season but was unable to prevent Reds from dropping back into League Two after three seasons at that level and left the club in May 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the 61-year-old still follows the Reds results and is impressed by Lindsey.

Dean Saunders in the Crawley Town dugout at the Broadfield Stadium in 2015. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Saunders told WDW Bingo: “I always look out for Crawley’s results as I really enjoyed my time there. Scott Lindsey got them promoted and then moved on, which didn’t work out for him. They had a poor start, but a few good results over the last few games will give the fans a bit more hope for this season.

“Lindsey obviously loves the club, otherwise he wouldn’t have returned earlier this year and that’s what counts at smaller clubs. You have to put the time in to attract local players, and it is a great catchment area with Southampton, Brighton and Portsmouth not too far away. It’s sometimes hard to attract players to move all the way down there, so they need a manager who understands that, which Lindsey does.

“He’s had plenty of success with the club before, so I don’t see why he couldn’t again. Crawley’s ambitions will be to get back into League One and then push for the Championship, and the club clearly believes in Lindsey; otherwise, they wouldn’t have reappointed him. I think he can take them far again, and those two league wins may have been the catalyst the squad needed to kick on up the table.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football has changed a lot since Saunders was in charge at the Broadfield Stadium and Saunders believes the gulf between the Premier League and the EFL is getting bigger and bigger.

Scott Lindsey celebrates the win against Cheltenham Town | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

“It’s a completely different game now than when I managed Crawley, despite it being only ten years ago," he said. “There are a lot more foreign players coming to the Premier League now, as there is so much money and it’s the best league in the world, so it attracts the very best talent. This has a knock-on effect that has just improved the whole of the EFL.

“The EFL is now the home of talented English players who may have played in the Premier League once upon a time. Therefore, the Championship, League One and League Two have all drastically improved in terms of quality. The Premier League is so good now all of the fringe talent has just dropped down another league, which is great for the sport as we want the competition to be at as high a level as possible.

"But as we have seen over the past few years, the gulf between the Premier League and the EFL is getting wider every year as more money is spent on top talent from around the globe.”