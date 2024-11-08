Ade Adeyemo has signed a new contract, keeping him at Crawley Town until 2026.

Adeyemo has made over 40 appearances for the club since joining in the summer of 2023 and scored his first goal for the Red Devils in March this year. Ade’s 84th-minute strike against Notts County secured Crawley a vital three points in their hunt for the Sky Bet League Two Play-Offs.

Having signed for the club from Cray Valley Paper Mills in the Isthmian Premier League, Ade capped off his first year in professional football by securing promotion at Wembley Stadium.

Adeyemo’s season got off to a flying start as he scored a brilliant last-minute winner against Cambridge United in Crawley’s second league match of the season after he had already scored in Crawley’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Swindon Town in the Carabao Cup.

Everybody at the club is delighted that Ade has signed a new deal with the club and looks forward to continuing our work together.