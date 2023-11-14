It wasn’t the first 45 minutes Horsham wanted as they went in at half-time 3-0 down against Barnsley in their FA Cup first round replay.

Nicky Cadden and John McAtee gave the visitors a 2-0 lead inside ten minutes before McAtee made it 3-0 midway through the half.

The game was being shown live on ITV4 and anchor Laura Woods said: “Absolutely not what Horsham wanted. 3-0 down and not looking in it at all.

Former Peterborough United striker and pundit Aaron McLean: “I think James McAtee has epitomised everything good about them [Barnsley]. Even though he has scored two brilliant goals, it’s his work rate going the other way. He’s been excellent but to a man, Barnsley have been a class above.”

Players of both teams walk out to the field of play prior to the Emirates FA Cup First Round Replay match between Horsham and Barnsley at The Camping World Community Stadium on November 14, 2023 in Horsham, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Former Crystal Palace star Jobi McAnuff said: “That’s where Dominic Di Paola will be really disappointed. It’s the nature of the goals they have conceded. You expect at times their class to show, but for me there’s some basic errors and mistakes. It’s been a feature, not getting tight enough when balls are in wide areas.”

Talking about the third goal, McAnuff added: “You’ve started the game terribly, but you fell you are getting back into the game and then you switch off slight again and that is a magnificent finish. No matter what level you are watching up and down the country, it’s a fantastic finish from McAtee.”

And for the second half, both pundits had this to say.

McLean said: “Just go out and try and win the second half. You don;t have to go out and get three goals straight away, just ‘can we stay in the game? If we can get the next goal, we give ourselves a chance’.”