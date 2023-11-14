Former Peterborough and Hull City striker has his say on what Horsham have to do in the second half of their FA Cup tie against Barnsley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nicky Cadden and John McAtee gave the visitors a 2-0 lead inside ten minutes before McAtee made it 3-0 midway through the half.
The game was being shown live on ITV4 and anchor Laura Woods said: “Absolutely not what Horsham wanted. 3-0 down and not looking in it at all.
Former Peterborough United striker and pundit Aaron McLean: “I think James McAtee has epitomised everything good about them [Barnsley]. Even though he has scored two brilliant goals, it’s his work rate going the other way. He’s been excellent but to a man, Barnsley have been a class above.”
Former Crystal Palace star Jobi McAnuff said: “That’s where Dominic Di Paola will be really disappointed. It’s the nature of the goals they have conceded. You expect at times their class to show, but for me there’s some basic errors and mistakes. It’s been a feature, not getting tight enough when balls are in wide areas.”
Talking about the third goal, McAnuff added: “You’ve started the game terribly, but you fell you are getting back into the game and then you switch off slight again and that is a magnificent finish. No matter what level you are watching up and down the country, it’s a fantastic finish from McAtee.”
And for the second half, both pundits had this to say.
McLean said: “Just go out and try and win the second half. You don;t have to go out and get three goals straight away, just ‘can we stay in the game? If we can get the next goal, we give ourselves a chance’.”
McAnuff added: “I think that’s what the manager will want now, just a moment. There was so much anticipation and excitement before the game, everyone just wants that moment now.”