Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bognor co-boss Michael Birmingham says capturing talented defender Harvey Rew will boost the Rocks no end as they set about trying to pull away from the Isthmian premier division drop zone.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Pompey starlet Rew, 21, has penned a deal at Nyewood Lane and will be in the squad Birmingham and Jamie Howell select to face promotion-chasing Dover Athletic at home tomorrow.

Bognor are 11 points from safety and face second-in-the-table Athletic in a game that the visitors are desperate to win to reclaim top spot from Billericay Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left-sided defender Rew made three starts for the Blues in the EFL Trophy and had trials at West Ham, Southampton, Sheffield United, Brighton and Millwall, before signing for Gosport when he left Fratton Park.

Harvey Rew in Gosport Borough action | Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He subsequently played for AFC Totton before joining Horndean, under the guidance of then Deans boss Birmingham. Now he is a Bognor player and Birmingham said of the club's latest recruit: “Harvey will be a great asset for us. He is an ex-Welsh schoolboy international and has a beautiful left foot, he is aggressive in the air and is still only 21.

“He is a left-hand-side centre half and that will allow Chad Field over to his natural side. He is very good in the air, reads the game well and he's a top, top boy -- and one thing with Harvey is, he wants to play football... and the word 'trust' is massive.

"It's just a matter of getting him back on board, getting a smile on his face and he obviously trusts me and that's why he has agreed to come over from Horndean."