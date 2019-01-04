Former Southend United player leaves Lewes as boss Darren Freeman makes changes to squad

Manager Darren Freeman has made changes to his Lewes squad at the start of the New Year.

Both Billy Medlock and Nico Cotton have cancelled their contracts with the club by mutual consent. Medlock joined the club in our promotion-winning 2017-18 season and finished the season as top scorer.

Billy Medlock. Picture by Angela Brinkhurst

Cotton joined the club in the summer from Southend Utd and has spent time on loan at East Grinstead Town this season. We thank both players for their service and wish them well with their future careers.

Also heading to East Grinstead Town is Marcus Elliott, who joins the Wasps on a season-long loan. Elliott joined from East Grinstead towards the end of last season and spent a month on loan at the club earlier this season.

Finally, Liam Wilson, who joined on a short-term basis while returning from his studies in the US, has now left the club.