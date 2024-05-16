Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town have never played at Wembley but are preparing for their first ever visit this Sunday in the League Two play-off final where they face Crewe Alexandra.

In excess of 15,000 fans are making the trip to North London but one fan who will sadly not be there is Classic FM and 5 News presenter Dan Walker – but he will be watching very closely.

But what the former Strictly star does boast is Wembley experience – he has hosted for the BBC at 14 FA Cup final. Dan, 47, grew in Crawley and went to Three Bridges Primary and Hazelwick schools.

He remembers fondly of going to watch Crawley with his dad at Town Mead and never envisaged seeing the Reds get to the home of English Football.

He told us: “No, I never imagined it. It’s a little bit crazy to even consider that because I grew up watching them in Non League football. I think my first ever game was watching them against Merthyr Tydfil in an FA Cup qualifying round and they were 2-0 up but eventually lost 3-2 to the Welsh wonders.

“My dad and I used to go when they were in the Beezer Homes Division and the Dr Martens Premier. It felt a long way away then and to be honest it felt like that towards the end of the season as well.

“But the way it finished against Grimsby and then in the play-offs against MK Dons, it’s just crazy, I don’t think I have ever seen such a one-sided play-off. It was brilliant and now Wembley is waiting.”The former Football Focus host has been very impressed with the way the team have performed this season and in particular, he has been impressed with Scott Lindsey.

"He has been a miracle worker. Full credit to him because I don’t think anyone gave us much chance this season. The style of football is great. I have a Spurs friend who says we are like the League Two Ange Postecoglou side.

Dan Walker. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“To score eight goals against MK Dons in two games that really matter and to play that free flowing football is fantastic to watch.

“I hope he is proud because I know he has said a lot this season about proving the doubters wont, but considering what happened last season I think everyone doubted them.

In the last few years, if anyone has asked me about Crawley Town, I am like ‘just hold on to League status, that’s it’. But this season they have outshone anything anyone thought they could do and that’s full credit to the manager.”

Crawley-born Dan Walker has presented 14 times at the FA Cup final at Wembley. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

And he also picked out a few players who have really caught his eye this season. “I have really enjoyed Liam Kelly in midfield. Jay Williams has been brilliant as well but you can’t look beyond a hat-trick in a play-off semi-final and a one-in two goal season. Orsi has been fantastic. Corey [Addai] the keeper has been fantastic, especially his bit of trickery in the first leg against MK Dons.

“And defensively, Will Wright has chipped in with a few goals himself.

“But having a solid midfield is key in that division and Crawley have got that and I am sure Crawley fans have been watching Welcome to Wrexham, they have got someone who can score a goal when needed in Paul Mullin, and Crawley have had that this year with Orsi and it’s got them to the play-offs and then Wembley.”

The former BBC Breakfast presenter has been a Wembley a few times and he had this warning to the players who had never played their before. “Wembley can be a really intimidating place and when you are there for the first time, you can either freeze or flourish and I just hope they go there and go for it.

“I think I have presented 14 FA Cup finals over the years and I have spoken to so many pundits who say you never want to come off that pitch and say ‘I wish I could have given it more’.

“I think Scott has the team fired up and what a way to finish the season. I know you would rather go up automatically there’s a bit a of joy by doing it in the play-offs but it can be brutal if it goes the other way.”

It has been a rollercoaster ride following Crawley ever since they entered the Football League and Dan is happy they are making positive memories now. “There has been a lot of doom and gloom over the years,” he said. “We were hated for spending so much money at one point bringing in the likes of Matt Tubbs and Richard Brodie, and we have had a few years just trying to stay in League football but now it’s that chance to have a little bit of success - we haven’t had that very often.

“We had that FA Cup run back in 2010/1. It’s just memories and it gives the next generation of fans something to talk about.

“In many years to come, your equivalent will be speaking to someone whose dad or grandad who was at that game at Wembley. That’s part of the football fabric.”

And Dan believes it is going to go Crawley’s way.”I could easily get carried away after the MK Dons game but I won’t go over the top,” he said. “I will say 2-1 with Orsi getting the winner in the last ten minutes with a Liam Kelly assist.”