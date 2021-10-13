Former Swansea City and Newport County coach appointed Lewes interim women's first team manager

Lewes have today appointed Craig Gill as interim first team manager of the women’s first team. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Gill has been appointed on an interim consultancy basis to further develop the high-performance environment alongside the performance support staff and realise the full potential of players in the squad.

Gill has more than 25 years’ experience as a coach, coach educator and player developer including in elite environments and takes a multidisciplinary approach to coaching, with a strong physical performance and analysis background.

Gill said: “I’m extremely pleased to be joining such a forward-thinking and unique football club at Lewes.

"I’m very grateful for the opportunity given to me by the board and very much look forward to working with them, the players, staff and Maggie [Murphy, Rooks CEO]”.

Director Trevor Wells said “We’re delighted to welcome Craig on board. We have an excellent set of players and staff at the club, and we’re keen to have him help unlock their full potential on the training ground and on match day.”

The club will take their time to appoint a full-time first team manager.

An experienced coach, coach educator, player developer, and physical trainer, Gill is a qualified UEFA A Licence holder and holds an MSc in Sports Coaching.

His previous roles include coach educator and elite player development coach for the Football Association of Wales Trust, elite coach educator and national youth coach with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation; national coach mentoring manager, assistant first team coach at Newport County AFC; first team fitness consultant and performance analyst, and reserve team and academy coach at Swansea City AFC.

Craig served as a physical training instructor and physical education officer in the Royal Air Force for 25 years and retired as a Squadron Leader in 2011.