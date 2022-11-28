Former Tottenham and West Ham star makes 'false' claim as he lands Crawley Town top job

Matthew Etherington has claimed Crawley Town are in a “false position” in the league as the clubs newly appointed first team manager.

Crawley announced Etherington as Kevin Betsy’s permanent managerial replacement yesterday, after Lewis Young’s stint as interim head coach.

In his first interview with the club, Etherington said, “There’s a playing squad that’s in a false position. They should be higher up the league and for whatever reason they’re not at the minute. Our main objective straight away is to change that.”

Crawley parted ways with former manager, Betsy on 9th October whilst bottom of League Two. Under Young, the team climbed to 19th and are currently four points above the relegation zone.

Etherington has joined the Reds after managing Peterborough United’s under 21 side following a spell as the first team’s interim manager. As a player, Etherington featured for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Stoke City, retiring in 2014.

“I’ve watched a lot of games, so I think I’ve got a handle on where I think they’re at,” said Etherington, on Crawley’s squad. “There’s some ability in this team.

“With the previous manager, I think the team were unlucky with injuries. But there’s no doubt in my mind that there’s more than enough here already to push up the league.”

Young got the Reds attack firing right away as interim manager, scoring ten in almost half the games Betsy was given, whilst rising 12 points in seven league games and losing only once.

“Attacking, scoring goals and creating chances consistently is the biggest thing in terms of play style,” said Etherington. “If you get that right at the top end of the pitch, alongside a lot of other stuff, you’ve always got a chance.”

Etherington is Crawley’s new owners, WAGMI United’s second permanent managerial appointment since their takeover in April this year.

“From speaking to the owners over the last few months, they only want good things for Crawley Town,” said Etherington. “I think that’s really apparent.

“They want the best for this football club and for the community here. They’re trying to provide that step by step and I think they’re intelligent people that really impress me.”

Simon Davies has been appointed as Crawley’s new assistant manager as a former teammate and assistant coach of Etherington.

“We’ve known each other since we were 11,” said Etherington on Davies. “We are really close friends but first and foremost, Simon is really important to me firstly as a person but secondly as a very good coach.

“I’ve seen that since we’ve been working at Peterborough together. For some reason, I can’t tell you why we always seem to do things together. I’m sure the players will really warm to him.”