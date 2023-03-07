Former Horsham FC goalkeeper Sam Howes has been called-up to the England national team for the international period this month.

The ex-Hornet has named in England C’s preliminary 25-man squad for their game against Wales C at Altrincham’s J Davidson Stadium on Tuesday, March 21.

England C is a non-league Three Lions team, which was founded in 1979, and offers players the chance to line-up for their country when they might not get the chance at senior level.

The 25-man shortlist will be whittled down to 16 players, and manager Paul Fairclough will announced his full competitive squad on Saturday, March 10.

Howes has appeared 33 times in the National League for Wealdstone this season, conceding 49 goals and keeping eight clean sheets.

The Stones sit 11th in the division, seven points and four places off the National League play-off spots.

Former West Ham United and Watford stopper Howes moved to the Hornets from Dorking Wanderers in June 2021 and played a key role in last season’s journey to the first round proper of the FA Cup as well as Horsham’s Velocity Trophy triumph.

The England youth international was an ever-present in manager Dominic Di Paola’s side, appearing 60 times in all competitions for the Hornets during the 2021/22 campaign, before moving to Wealdstone in June 2022.

