Former West Ham United, Watford and Horsham FC goalkeeper named in final 16-man England squad to face Wales

Former Horsham FC goalkeeper Sam Howes has been called-up to the England national team for the international period this month.

By Matt Pole
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:58 GMT

The ex-Hornet has been named in England C’s final 16-man squad for their game against Wales C at Altrincham’s J Davidson Stadium on Tuesday, March 21.

England C is a non-league Three Lions team, which was founded in 1979, and offers players the chance to line-up for their country when they might not get the chance at senior level.

Howes has appeared 36 times in the National League for Wealdstone this season, conceding 54 goals and keeping nine clean sheets.

The Stones sit eighth in the table, just five points and one place off the National League play-off spots.

Former West Ham United and Watford stopper Howes moved to the Hornets from Dorking Wanderers in June 2021 and played a key role in last season’s journey to the first round proper of the FA Cup as well as Horsham’s Velocity Trophy triumph.

The England youth international was an ever-present in manager Dominic Di Paola’s side, appearing 60 times in all competitions for the Hornets during the 2021/22 campaign, before moving to Wealdstone in June 2022.

The 25-year-old won the 2021/22 Horsham Players’ Player of the Season gong, and also finished runner-up in the Hornets’ Supporters’ Player of the Season award.

Former Horsham goalkeeper Sam Howes has been named in the final 16-man England C squad that will take on Wales C next week. Picture by John Lines
