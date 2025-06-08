Three popular Horsham FC forwards have committed to the club for the 2025-26 season.

Shamir Fenelon, Lucas Rodrigues, and Reece Myles-Meekums, who swept the Hornets’ end-of-season awards, will return for Horsham’s first-ever National League South campaign.

The fan favourites join Jack Brivio, James Hammond, Lewis Carey, Harvey Sparks, Lee Harding, Jack Strange, Jake Elliott, Isaac Philpot, Danny Barker, and Charlie Hester-Cook in committing their futures to the club.

Myles-Meekums, who initially joined the club on dual-registration terms from Worthing in September 2023, hit the back of the net 15 times last season – and Di Paola was delighted to secure the 26-year-old’s return.

Speaking to Horsham’s website, he said: “Meeks was undoubtedly our player of the season last year. I thought he just got better and better from the end of the season before, when he had a really good last six weeks.

“This year he’s played with more purpose and become a bit of a leader amongst the group.

“Obviously he’s a brilliant character in the changing room, everyone always talks about that, but he’s a typical ‘me player’, he just gets what I want him to do, so I leave him alone.

“He doesn’t get as much stick as some of the others because he just does what I want him to do.

“He popped up with some key goals this year and some key assists, and he’s another one with some experience at this level.

“It’s important we try to keep those boys because we’re going into the unknown a little bit.”

Fenelon, meanwhile, has struck 39 times in 181 appearances for Horsham since signing in July 2021.

The former Republic of Ireland under-21 international has a wealth of experience in the Football League and National League, which manager Di Paola believes will be beneficial in the forthcoming campaign.

He said: “Sham is always really good in the big games. He’s one I always go to if I can in the bigger games, because I know that they’re the ones that he sort of buzzes off.

“He’s been an excellent servant for Horsham on and off the pitch. He was one of the ones that we brought in when we were trying to transition from step four to Step three and he came in and pushed that along.

“Obviously he’s got a lot of experience in these leagues and I think he will be a better player for being at this level, I think it should stimulate him in a way that will be good for his football, so I’m looking forward to seeing some of the stuff we’ll get out of Sham.”

Rodrigues caught the eye as a striker during the run-in, netting five goals in the final seven games of Horsham’s Isthmian Premier title-winning campaign.

The Brazilian has scored 28 goals in 167 appearances for the Hornets following his move from Whitehawk in June 2021.

Di Paola added: “You can play Lucas anywhere and you know he’ll give his all, but also he’s been a bit unlucky because he’s come up against the likes of Cookie [Hester-Cook] and Hammo [Hammond] as an eight, but really he’s a forward, there’s no doubt about it.

“I think he’s going to be a big consideration for that central forward role this season.

“He is probably the best we’ve got at doing some of the things we need to do in this league, so I’m hoping to see the best of him, which is what we’ve seen in the last eight weeks of the season, when he’s been really exceptional.”