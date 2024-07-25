Forwards Furnell and Farrell fly in to boost Robins firepower

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two new forwards have arrived at Hassocks as James Westlake looks to boost the Robins' firepower ahead of the 2024-25 Southern Combination League season.

Harry Furnell joins from Division One side Mile Oak whilst Ruari Farrell steps up from Lindfield in the Mid Sussex Premier Division, where he has been scoring goals for fun.

Furnell was a firm favourite with Oak supporters and his teammates, who voted him Players' Player of the Season at the end of the previous campaign after six goals from 30 appearances helped Oak avoid finishing in the bottom two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made his Oak debut in 2020 and his overall record from his time at Chalky Road reads 31 goals in 80 matches. Furnell also had a brief spell with Shoreham in the 2022-23 when the Musselmen ended the season crowned Division One champions.

Hassocks have completed the signing of forward Harry Furnell from Mile Oak

Furnell is already off the mark in a Hassocks shirt, scoring in the Robins' 7-2 pre-season friendly victory at Alfold a fortnight ago.

Farrell meanwhile has plundered 79 goals in 82 appearances for Lindfield over the past three campaigns. He has never finished outside the top two in the race for the Mid Sussex Premier Golden Boot, marking himself out as one of the most deadly forwards in intermediate football.

Before joining the Swans, Farrell was equally prolific at Burgess Hill Albion. He burst onto the scene with 17 goals from 29 matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several other Southern Combination sides were interested in securing Farrell's services, but Hassocks have managed to get the move over the line.