Foundation hosts education media day ahead of season opener

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Held at the Broadfield Stadium, players put pen to paper last week during their annual media day.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All students from across the programme took part in a series of professional photo sessions as part of the pre-season build-up, capturing both individual and team pictures.

The photos will be used for a variety of promotional materials across the season, such as social media graphics, publications, and match reports. The players also heard from the Foundation’s Media and Content Manager about how important Marketing is to the Foundation’s strategy in supporting the Crawley community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was only the start for what was to be a busy week for the Football Education Programme, with our National Football Youth League, South Premier team back in League action last Wednesday facing Tottenham BSC away from home.

Academy Player.

And what a start it was with a 2-2 draw after two phenomenal goals from Abraham and Rio. Not forgetting an amazing player of the match performance from 2nd year, Alessandro who is the first student to claim the South Premier edition of the award this year.

Our South Reserves were also back in action last Friday, facing QPR College U19 Reserves Whites at our home ground, Horsham FC. The full time score was 0-0.

The Crawley Town Community Foundation Football Education Programme is a Post-16 Education Programme, operating in partnership with the Holy Trinity Sixth Form School and offering a Pearson BTEC Level 3 qualification, alongside an intensive full-time football academy programme.

The coaching at the academy is centred around the principles and rigour of professional football, ensuring a high level of training and development for aspiring athletes.