Foundations Education Academy in Cup Win.

The Academy booked their place in the Sussex FA schools Second XI Cup last week with a victory over Pass and Move Sporting Club in Battle - Alfie Sayle scored an early penalty with Yaro Tsyhanenko, Jack Hayes (x2) and Stanley Tuesley also scoring over the 90 minutes.

Girls Elite and Development Centre

Academy player Lewis Gould had been called up to a National Football Youth League ‘South All-Star’ team last week with the striker starting in 1-1 draw against a ‘North’ side consisting of players in teams from the North of England. The match was an opportunity to stake a claim for a place in a combined ‘All-Star’ National team that will play other footballing academies during the season.

Foundation Hosts Kids Cup.

This afternoon the Foundation will be running the annual Utilita Kids Cup at the Broadfield 3G with local schools vying for a chance to represent Crawley Town at Wembley Stadium next year. The mixed regional six-a-side tournament is for under-eleven school children and it has over 22,000 players from schools around the country participating.

The second round of matches will then be played later with representative teams from League Two in the Football League, before heading to the national team’s Wembley Stadium at the end of the season. Fourteen school teams have entered in the Crawley area and the eventual winners will go on to play before a major Football League final at the famous ground.

Football and Sports Participation Manager Jake Foster said:

‘The Utilita Kids Cup offers kids the chance to play competitive football against other local schools and is an opportunity to put into practice some of the values they learn in school and through the work that we do with them in our programmes such as the Premier League Primary Stars programme.’

With recent success with the ‘Girls’ tournament at Hazelwick School in November the Foundation are looking to expand their group of 8-10 year old players for their Girls Elite and Development Centre. The Monday evening sessions take place at the Broadfield Stadium Ball Court between 5-6pm and 6-7pm (for ages 11-13) - more information is available at www.ctcommunityfoundation.com.

The Foundation also holds a free Premier League Kicks football session for girls at the Broadfield Stadium Ball Court on Fridays between 6-7pm and is welcome to all players of all abilities between 8-18 years.

