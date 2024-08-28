Foundation’s Girls Development players shine at open training session

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last Wednesday provided an opportunity for our Girls Development programme to attend an open training session held at K2’s 3G facility.

Those attending were put through their paces within a structured training session delivered by our Community Foundation coaching staff, who a part of the Foundations commitment to encourage girls in Crawley to get involved in sporting activities, such as our girls football programme.

During the day we were joined by all the age group teams from Under 7’s through to the Under-16’s teams. The girls were also playing alongside a few players who were invited from the Foundations Boys development programme, giving them a chance to play with new people and make new friends. The day kicked off with the U7,8,9,10 age groups who were working on lots of different skills in their training session. Players trained with an amazing attitude and were rewarded with matches game at the end to show off their skills and to round off a very productive session.

Next up were our U11 and U12’s, including Amber who recently took part in the Foundations Premier League Primary Stars programme at her school. During an interview, Amber gave an insight into her progression into the girl’s development programme, sharing how she started her journey, when she was just year 4 in an afterschool club. You can read all about her story on the Crawley Town Community Foundation website.

It was also during the second session, one of our U11 players, Maddie played some outstanding football and showed great sportsmanship to encourage her team to victory at the end of the session.

The final of session the day was for the U13,14,15,16 girls, who like the first group, took part in training drills, with the reward of an action-packed match at the end of the day.

Would you like to join the girls programme or join the staffing team behind the programme as a coach? You can find out all the info you need on the Crawley Town Community Foundation Website.