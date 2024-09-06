Foundation's Kellogg's Football Camps conclude with surprise visitor

The Kellogg's Football Camps have come to an exciting close, ending five weeks of skills development, as well as lots of fun for young Crawley fans. The final day, held at the Broadfield Stadium included a behind the scenes stadium tour and a surprise appearance from Reggie the Red.

The Kellogg's Football Camps in partnership with the Foundation this summer, aims to encourage children aged 5-12 to develop their skills, and enhance the love for football and sports. Over the course of the camps, participants supported by the Foundations coaching staff, practiced themed drills and then were able to input the skills they had learnt into matches during the tournament afternoons.

On the last day, our participants were treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour, with the children visiting the changing rooms, experiencing what it feels like to stand in the tunnel and sit in the stand where some of them have season tickets to watch Crawley Town.

With, many of the children, who had only seen the stadium from the stands or on TV, were completely absorbed with the surroundings of a professional football stadium.

Participant of Soccer Schools with Reggie

One of the biggest highlights of the day was a surprise visit from Reggie the Red, the Clubs very own mascot. Reggie took time to meet the participants, pose for photos, and even join in a running race against some of our participants.

Some of our participants shared their experience on the camp. "It’s so fun and the coaches are so nice to us” said one participant "When I come here, I can make new friends and play football at the same time, the matches are my favourite part as we all work together to get points”

David Kingston, the Foundation’s Football and Sports Participation Manger shared his thoughts on the success of this year's programme. "I’m really pleased with how successful our camp has been this summer, the feedback we have had has been really positive and gives myself and the coaches the satisfaction we have provided some great experiences for children in our community. We have been sold out most days and it’s been amazing to see so many happy faces during the five weeks.”

As the day ended, each participant was presented with a certificate of achievement, celebrating their participation. Some lucky attendees received medals, trophies, bags, bottles for winning the completions earlier in the day.

Does this sound like fun to you? For more information on the return of our October Soccer Schools please visit the Crawley Town Community Foundation Website.