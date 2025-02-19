Burgess Hill Town collected another four points in their Isthmian south east promotion push – and only an in-form goalkeeper stopped them making it a perfect six, writes Jonny Dean.

Hill were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Merstham and Mansell credited visiting keeper Rob Tolfrey after his performance dashed the Hillians’ hopes of another home win.

In midweek, a late Martyn Box penalty clinched a 1-0 home win against AFC Croydon which kept Hill third and put them 19 points clear of the top side outside the play-off places.

Next, Hill visit relegation-threatened Steyning Town on Saturday.

Hillians players and fans celebrate the breakthrough against Merstham - picture by Lynden Humphrey

Mansell said of Saturday’s draw: “The Merstham goalkeeper was great – he had a great game, especially in the second half. He made two great saves that kept it at 1-0. He’s one of the best goalkeepers in the league so are we surprised that he’s making quality saves? Not really.

"We should be doing better to make him work harder. It’s something we’re always working on in training.

"We’re creating enough chances to score goals but it was just the final execution that let us down. We’ll always work on our finishing when the schedule allows. At the moment it’s just on to the next game."

That next game takes Hill to Steyning, who have picked up some decent results of late despite still being in the bottom four.

Mansell said: “We know despite Steyning being nearer the bottom of the table, recent performances have been good and they’ve made some new signings which have helped.

"We saw them against Sittingbourne and they gave a good account of themselves and they got a win last weekend, so we’ll approach the game as we do any other.

"We’ll work on how they set up and how they look to play and then we’ll look at what we need to do to counter that – and we’ll make sure the boys turn up ready to face a good side.”

Meanwhile Mansell said he was proud of news that promising Hillians forward Damien Theodore has joined League Two Gillingham.

Mansel said: “Damian came through with the under-18s and the youth set-up, he made a big impact earlier on in the season. It’s nice to help develop these boys and push them on.”

Hillians 1 AFC Croydon Ath 0

Report by Adam Donlevy

Martyn Box scored a late penalty as the Hillians beat AFC Croydon Athletic in a tough and scrappy game on Tuesday evening.

The visitors had a strong first half as they were set up very compactly and created some real promising opportunities.

Shay Brennan had an opportunity to open the scoring in the 11th minute when he tried to curl his shot into the far corner, but Hill goalkeeper Slav Huk was equal to it. Ghassimu Sow also had a lively start, having a penalty claim denied just minutes before scoring a goal that was disallowed for offside.

Brennan had another chance to score when a pinpoint long ball from Michael Kamara found him one-on-one with Huk, but the striker’s touch was collected by the Hill goalkeeper. Kadell Daniel had a couple of opportunities to put the visitors in front, but mishit his shots on both occasions.

The Hillians were restricted to a few Chris Whelpdale half chances throughout the entire first half, one being a wayward header and the other an ambitious shot from long range. The most promising chance came just before half time, where Whelpdale had his shot blocked and deflected just over the bar.

Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made a tactical tweak at half time, opting for a three at the back formation which allowed us to grow into the game and gain some confidence. The chances started falling but nobody could find the breakthrough just yet. Slav Huk was called into action in the 62nd minute however, making a superb stop to deny Ibby Akanbi.

In the 73rd minute, Bobby Price fired a shot over the bar from close range after the ball fell to him from a cross after a corner. Just seven minutes later, Stefan Vukoje missed a huge chance, blasting a wide-open shot from around the penalty spot over the bar. It felt like one of those nights where nothing was going to go in, but that suddenly changed in the 84th minute.

A heavy cross to the back post was kept alive by Martyn Box as he cut it across the six-yard box to Brannon O’Neill, who was taken out from behind to win the Hillians a penalty. Box converted the penalty, emphatically placing it into the top left corner to secure a hard fought three points against a well drilled Croydon side.

Huk was named as the Brickworks Player of the Match voted by sponsors Capture Cult Media having made a few vital saves to keep the score level before we found the winning goal late on.

Hill: Slav Huk, Hamish Morrison Reggie Ward, Ryan Worrall (Brannon O’Neill 68), Nathan Cooper, Marcus Allen, Stefan Vukoje (Joe Overy 82), Kieran Rowe, Chris Whelpdale (Harry Lawson 69), Ben Pope (Bobby Price 46), Martyn Box. Subs not used: Alex Malins.