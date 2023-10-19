Robbie Blake refuses to be downcast despite the daunting prospect of being without FOUR key players for the trip to top-of-the-table Hornchurch in the Isthmian premier division on Saturday.

The Rocks manager has revealed that both central defenders Craig Robson and Kieran Douglas are extremely doubtful for the game and versatile duo Harvey Whyte and Calvin Davies are "no more than 50/50" to play.

Douglas was injured in the warm-up ahead of the 2-0 win over Concord Rangers last Saturday and Robson suffered a knee injury in a horror tackle and limped off after just 10 minutes of the encounter.

Young stopper Danny Howick came in and delivered a classy display in the victory, in which goals from Jasper Mather and Dan Smith earned the home side the three points that moved them up to ninth in the table.

The Rocks and Concord go head to head last Saturday | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Blake says whingeing about injuries won't achieve anything and reiterated his confidence in his squad players to come in and go toe to toe with the high-flying Urchins.

He said: "We can't feel sorry for ourselves, that won't do anyone any good and this club isn't about moaning about our lot, I can tell you. Realistically, Robbo and Kieran are out and we have big doubts about Calvin and Harvey, who are no more than 50/50 to be honest.

"But that's football and we will have to switch things round a bit, bring in some players who will get their chance and try to give as good account of ourselves as possible. It will be tough, make no mistake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their manager Steve Morison has got them playing very, very well and they are top for a reason and are sure to be favourites to go up.

The Rocks get the breakthrough against Concord | Picture: Tommy McMillan

"But it's a football game, 11 versus 11 and although we are respectful of how strong they are we are not afraid of going there and playing on the front foot and trying to get something from the game.

"We will of course have to shuffle things around a bit at the back but we have a lot of firepower and we know we can score goals. Let's go there and be brave!"