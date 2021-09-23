Four-midable Lewes up to second thanks to third win in seven days

Lewes’ 4-0 win at ten-man Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday in the Isthmian Premier completed a good week for the club, accoriding to manager Tony Russell. Picture by James Boyes

Goals from Ollie Tanner, Taylor Maloney (2) and Joe Taylor secured the Rooks’ third consecutive win in seven days, and moved them up to second in the table.

Tanner blasted into the roof of the net on 10 minutes before Taylor played in Maloney to score four minutes later.

Taylor made it three on 54 minutes. A Lewis Carey goal kick was misjudged by the Regent defence, and Taylor beat the keeper to the ball to fire home.

The hosts were reduced to ten with 11 minutes remaining. Chris Ribchester was shown a straight red for a high tackle on Tanner.

Lewes wrapped up the win in injury time, Maloney touching home Ayo Olukoga’s cross.

Russell said: “Whenever you go away from home you first look for a clean sheet and then a goal, and anything after that is a bonus.

“It’s been a good week. I said to the boys, we had three games in a week and we were a little bit behind the eight ball, we felt, in terms of where we wanted to be this time of the season in terms of points total.