Lee Carey is happy with Hastings United taking four points out of six in the first week of the Isthmian League season.

The Us kicked off with a 0-0 draw at home to Erith Town on Saturday before gaining their first win when beating Eastbourne Town 2-0, also at home, on Wednesday night.

Newly returned Gil Carvalho put them ahead and James Hull’s injury time goal made sure of it.

It sets them up nicely for tomorrow’s FA Cup preliminary round tie at home to fellow step four side Harrow Borough.

Hastings United look for a way past Erith Town - but it ended 0-0 | Picture: Jon Smalldon

Kick-off for United came after they added winger Carvalho, keeper Harley Earle and Bromley loan duo Yuvi Mann and Charlie Paye to the ranks at the end of last week.

Boss Lee Carey said he was pleased to begin the Isthmian south east campaign with a draw and a win.

"Erith was a scrappy game and came with a number of new arrivals being put straight into action, when ideally you’d have had a bit longer to work with them,” said Carey.

"But it was good to start with a clean sheet and then get our first win against Eastbourne Town.

"In Wednesday’s game the teams cancelled each other out for a while – we have told the players a lot of teams will come here and give it a go like Town did.

"But we went ahead through Gil and should have killed the game off before we finally got our second through James. It’s a good week’s work for us and we look forward to taking that into the FA Cup game.”