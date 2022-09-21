Four points from two lifts Haywards Heath Town

Haywards Heath Town on the way to victory over Littlehampton Town | Picture: Ray Turner

Goals in the final 12 minutes from Dean Gunner and Alex Laing secured a 2-0 home win over promoted Littlehampton on Saturday – their opening win in their fifth Isthmian south east game.

They followed it up with a 1-1 draw in Tuesday’s visit to neighbours Burgess Hill Town courtesy of Tom Collins’ second-half equaliser, making it a decent week.

Heath manager Dynan said after Saturday’s win: “We as a club were relieved to record our first three points of the season.

"It was only a matter of time as I felt in previous fixtures we had come up short because of small errors made by officials.

"I suppose we finally got the rub of the green although did have a perfectly scored goal disallowed at 0-0.

"Apart rom our FA Cup tie versus Leatherhead, we’ve been unlucky to walk away with the results we have. The game v Lancing was a prime example of this.

"It’s important now to build some momentum and start adding up the points. It’s very early in the season but we don’t want to lose sight of the pack.”

Speaking ahead of the visit to Burgess Hill and Saturday’s trip to the other side in the bottom two, Corinthian, Dynan was wary of judging sides by their league position.

"People would say that these are the games you want when building momentum but I see these as possible banana skins as they’ll want to start their own runs,” he told us.

"Burgess Hill was a massive game for both clubs. We weren’t playing a side that had yet to record a point – we were playing a local side with lots of quality and history that were wanting more than ever to turn us over.

“They're well drilled and managed by one of the top coaches in the league.”

Heath have boosted their squad with two more recruits – bringing in Danny Divine from Faversham and Charlie Towning from Worthing.