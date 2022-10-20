Four points on road are boost for Burgess Hill Town

Lovett said: “It was a good week gaining four points from the two away league games we have played.

“I think at the start of the week you'd say a point earned at Whitehawk you take happily, but after playing the game, it's a shame we didn't take all three points.

"Whitehawk are a good strong side, but we turned up and played very well, moved the ball around well. There weren't many clear cut chances in the game, but overall I was very happy with our performance.

Burgess Hill Town celebrate a goal in a previous game, at home to Hanworth Villa | Picture: Chris Neal

"At Corinthian we continued to play well, especially in the second half, their keeper pulled off a couple of good saves to keep them in the game and we finally got the breakthrough, from a corner that Dan Perry hit home.

"Fin Jenkins made his debut in goal for us and made a save at the end that made sure we took the points..

“Both games we've kept clean sheets, so a massive credit to the whole team, we've moved the ball around nicely, I think the only thing missing of late is seeing the game off with another goal to make the ending of the game a little more comfortable.

"We had a couple of injuries, but should have everyone back fit for Faversham this weekend. They are under new management, so I can imagine there will be a few changes and a new spring in their step.

