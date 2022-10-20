Edit Account-Sign Out
Four points on road are boost for Burgess Hill Town

Jay Lovett has challenged Burgess Hill Town to take their improved away form into this weekend’s home game with a Faversham team he suspects will have a spring in their step.

By Steve Bone
35 minutes ago
20th Oct 2022

Lovett said: “It was a good week gaining four points from the two away league games we have played.

“I think at the start of the week you'd say a point earned at Whitehawk you take happily, but after playing the game, it's a shame we didn't take all three points.

"Whitehawk are a good strong side, but we turned up and played very well, moved the ball around well. There weren't many clear cut chances in the game, but overall I was very happy with our performance.

Burgess Hill Town celebrate a goal in a previous game, at home to Hanworth Villa | Picture: Chris Neal

"At Corinthian we continued to play well, especially in the second half, their keeper pulled off a couple of good saves to keep them in the game and we finally got the breakthrough, from a corner that Dan Perry hit home.

"Fin Jenkins made his debut in goal for us and made a save at the end that made sure we took the points..

“Both games we've kept clean sheets, so a massive credit to the whole team, we've moved the ball around nicely, I think the only thing missing of late is seeing the game off with another goal to make the ending of the game a little more comfortable.

"We had a couple of injuries, but should have everyone back fit for Faversham this weekend. They are under new management, so I can imagine there will be a few changes and a new spring in their step.

"It's up to us to continue to knuckle down, keep working for each other and keep putting in better performances.”

Burgess Hill Town