Four Sussex non-league sides are still on the Wembley trail in the FA Vase – and one will face the Vase holders in next month’s second round.

Eastbourne United, Haywards Heath Town and Crawley Down Gatwick of the SCFL premier division are through to the next stage, as are SCFL Division 1 side Infinity.

And it’s Infinity who have drawn the plum tie in November 8’s next round – the Sidlesham-based team will host holders Whitstable, who play one step above them at step five but have recently plied their trade at step four.

Meanwhile there are home ties for Eastbourne United – who beat Sporting Club Thamesmead in last weekend’s first round – and Crawley Down Gatwick, who had a bye to this stage.

Jack Barnes celebrates a goal in Haywards Heath's win at Molesey - he was MoM | Picture: James Gething

Haywards Heath will be on the road – but they won’t mind that after a superb 6-0 win at Molesey in the last round.

All four will be dreaming of becoming this season’s Littlehampton Town, who became the first Sussex non-league club to play in one of the big Wembley finals when they got there in 2022 – losing to Newport Pagnell on a day that’s still talked about in Littlehampton now.

Second round ties involving Sussex clubs:

Eastbourne United v Epsom & Ewell

London Samurai Rovers v Haywards Heath Town

Infinity v Whitstable Town

Crawley Down Gatwick v Kennington

Vase round dates

Second Round Proper: Saturday 8 November

Third Round Proper: Saturday 6 December

Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 17 January

Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 7 February

Sixth Round Proper: Saturday 28 February

Semi Final first leg: Saturday 28 March

Semi-Final second leg: Saturday 4 April

The Final: Sunday 17 May

FA Vase prize money

First round – winners £825, losers £250

Second round £900, £275

Third round £1,125, £350

Fourth round £1,875, £600

Fifth round £2,250, £725

Sixth round £4,125, £1,350

Semi-Final £5,500, £1,725

Final £30,000, £15,000