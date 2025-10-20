Four Sussex sides still on Wembley trail in FA Vase – here’s who they play next
Eastbourne United, Haywards Heath Town and Crawley Down Gatwick of the SCFL premier division are through to the next stage, as are SCFL Division 1 side Infinity.
And it’s Infinity who have drawn the plum tie in November 8’s next round – the Sidlesham-based team will host holders Whitstable, who play one step above them at step five but have recently plied their trade at step four.
Meanwhile there are home ties for Eastbourne United – who beat Sporting Club Thamesmead in last weekend’s first round – and Crawley Down Gatwick, who had a bye to this stage.
Haywards Heath will be on the road – but they won’t mind that after a superb 6-0 win at Molesey in the last round.
All four will be dreaming of becoming this season’s Littlehampton Town, who became the first Sussex non-league club to play in one of the big Wembley finals when they got there in 2022 – losing to Newport Pagnell on a day that’s still talked about in Littlehampton now.
Second round ties involving Sussex clubs:
Eastbourne United v Epsom & Ewell
London Samurai Rovers v Haywards Heath Town
Infinity v Whitstable Town
Crawley Down Gatwick v Kennington
Vase round dates
Second Round Proper: Saturday 8 November
Third Round Proper: Saturday 6 December
Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 17 January
Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 7 February
Sixth Round Proper: Saturday 28 February
Semi Final first leg: Saturday 28 March
Semi-Final second leg: Saturday 4 April
The Final: Sunday 17 May
FA Vase prize money
First round – winners £825, losers £250
Second round £900, £275
Third round £1,125, £350
Fourth round £1,875, £600
Fifth round £2,250, £725
Sixth round £4,125, £1,350
Semi-Final £5,500, £1,725
Final £30,000, £15,000