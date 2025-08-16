Four wins, a 9-0 defeat and lots of drama – Sussex sides have mixed FA Cup fortunes
Lancing, Hastings United, Steyning Town and Three Bridges are all through to the preliminary round of the FA Cup after victories.
But six other Sussex teams went out – including Eastbourne United, who fell to a 9-0 defeat at Sheppey.
Bognor and Littlehampton both play preliminary round ties on Sunday, while Sussex’s Isthmian premier teams enter in the first qualifying round so will be in Monday’s draw.
Preliminary round results – and ties to come
Bexhill United 0 Raynes Park Vale 3
Crowborough Ath 0 Deal Town 1
Hassocks 0 Beckenham Town 1
Hastings United 1 Harrow Borough 0
Lancing 3 Harefield United 0
Seaford Town 0 AFC Whyteleafe 2
Sheppey United 9 Eastbourne United 0
Steyning Town 2 Hendon 1
Three Bridges 4 Horsham YMCA 1
Hackney Wick v Bognor Regis Town (Sunday)
Littlehampton Town v North Greenford United (Sunday)
Seven Sussex sides who play at step two or three of non-league to come in during the qualifying rounds – then Crawley Town in round one and Brighton in round three.
FA Cup prize money per round
Preliminary round winners (136) £1,444
Preliminary round losers (136) £481
First round qualifying winners (112) £2,250
First round qualifying losers (112) £750
Second round qualifying winners (80) £3,375
Second round qualifying losers (80) £1,125
Third round qualifying winners (40) £5,625
Third round qualifying losers (40) £1,875
Fourth round qualifying winners (32) £9,375
Fourth round qualifying losers (32) £3,125
FA Cup qualifying round dates
First Round Qualifying: Saturday 30 August
Second Round Qualifying: Saturday 13 September
Third Round Qualifying: Saturday 27 September
Fourth Round Qualifying: Saturday 11 October