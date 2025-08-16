Four Sussex sides went through to the first qualifying round of the FA Cup with preliminary round wins on Saturday – but one of our teams crashed to a 9-0 defeat.

Lancing, Hastings United, Steyning Town and Three Bridges are all through to the preliminary round of the FA Cup after victories.

But six other Sussex teams went out – including Eastbourne United, who fell to a 9-0 defeat at Sheppey.

Bognor and Littlehampton both play preliminary round ties on Sunday, while Sussex’s Isthmian premier teams enter in the first qualifying round so will be in Monday’s draw.

Preliminary round results – and ties to come

Bexhill United 0 Raynes Park Vale 3

Crowborough Ath 0 Deal Town 1

Hassocks 0 Beckenham Town 1

Steyning came through their second FA Cup round with a come-from-behind win over Hendon | Picture: Colin Bowman

Hastings United 1 Harrow Borough 0

Lancing 3 Harefield United 0

Seaford Town 0 AFC Whyteleafe 2

Sheppey United 9 Eastbourne United 0

Steyning Town 2 Hendon 1

Three Bridges 4 Horsham YMCA 1

Hackney Wick v Bognor Regis Town (Sunday)

Littlehampton Town v North Greenford United (Sunday)

Seven Sussex sides who play at step two or three of non-league to come in during the qualifying rounds – then Crawley Town in round one and Brighton in round three.

FA Cup prize money per round

Preliminary round winners (136) £1,444

Preliminary round losers (136) £481

First round qualifying winners (112) £2,250

First round qualifying losers (112) £750

Second round qualifying winners (80) £3,375

Second round qualifying losers (80) £1,125

Third round qualifying winners (40) £5,625

Third round qualifying losers (40) £1,875

Fourth round qualifying winners (32) £9,375

Fourth round qualifying losers (32) £3,125

FA Cup qualifying round dates

First Round Qualifying: Saturday 30 August

Second Round Qualifying: Saturday 13 September

Third Round Qualifying: Saturday 27 September

Fourth Round Qualifying: Saturday 11 October