Frazer fires up Yapton

Hunston Res 0, Yapton 3 West Sussex Lge, Div 3S

Frazer Beaumont sent Yapton on their way to a fine victory with two goals in the first 35 minutes, each with an assist from Connor Jones.

From that point it was smooth sailing for the visitors and Jamie Sinclair tapped in the third late on, following a cross from Rhys Harwood.

Yapton Res 4, Fittleworth Res 0, Div 3C

A 20-yard cracker from Keiron Mills in the fifth minute was the only score of the first half, but immediately after the break a throw-in was nodded on for Dan Gill to head the second.

On the hour, Paulo Viera pounced on a poor kick by the visiting goalkeeper and Mills wrapped it up in the final minute with his second goal.

