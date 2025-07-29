Friendlies and Finney: Hassocks sign off pre-season style and sign prolific midfielder

Victories in their final friendlies and the signing of prolific midfielder Lewis Finney saw Hassocks end pre-season in style – setting the Robins up perfectly for the Sussex Community Shield against Horsham.

Finney netted 24 goals in 26 appearances for Haywards Heath Town last season before leaving the HSEnergy Group Stadium when manager Naim Rouane parted company with the Bluebells in November.

A couple of months later and Finney signed for Lewes, scoring once in six Isthmian League Premier Division games for the Rooks.

Finney first came to prominence with a goal-laden couple of spells at Lancing, where he was a teammate of current Hassocks players Liam Hendy and Big Alex Fair.

He also played alongside former Robins Alex Bygraves, Mike Williamson and Will Berry during his time at Culver Road, which included scoring the opening goal in the 2016 Peter Bentley League Cup final when the Lancers defeated Newhaven 2-1 to end a 23-year wait for a senior trophy.

Finney hit an incredible 49 goals in 42 appearances for Lancing before Covid-19 curtailed the 2019-20 season – leaving him 22 ahead of his nearest pursuer in the race for the Southern Combination Premier Division golden boot.

Off the back of his scoring feats for the Lancers, Finney stepped up to the Isthmian League when joining Burgess Hill Town for the 2021-22 season.

He ended his first campaign with the Hillians as their top scorer with 11 goals. In total, Finney netted 27 times over two-and-a-half seasons at Burgess Hill before joining Haywards Heath Town in the autumn of 2023.

It was Finney’s second spell as a Bluebell having previously represented the club some five years earlier.

The goals soon flowed with 12 in 25 appearances over the remainder of the 2023-24 season, followed by those 24 last season.

That number was enough for Finney to end 2024-25 as Heath’s top scorer – despite him leaving the club four months into the season. Another new Hassocks signing, Liam Benson, finished as the Bluebell’s second-highest goal-getter.

The Robins have also captured Rob Malila from Newhaven and Matt Gunn has returned to the club after a season at Kidlington as the squad continues to take shape ahead of Hassocks making their Isthmian League debut.

Hythe Town will be the visitors for that historic afternoon at the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground on Saturday 9th August.

Before that, the Robins will face Horsham in the Sussex Community Shield on Wednesday night - the annual season curtain raiser between the Southern Combination champions and Sussex Senior Cup winners.

Although a tough test against opponents from two divisions higher, Hassocks will go into it in good spirits after rounding off their friendly fixtures with wins over Whitehawk and Arundel.

The Robins came from behind on Saturday afternoon to defeat the Isthmian Premier Division Hawks 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at the McLaren Enclosed Ground.

Hassocks started strongly but it was Whitehawk who took the lead on 15 minutes. An out-swinging corner from Charlie Harris was flicked on by Rob O’Toole for Jack Meeres to head home from close range.

Raging Joe Bull equalised with 36 minutes played. Tall striker Jamie Wilkes celebrated wearing the captain’s armband for the day by nodding down a corner.

Neither Hawks goalkeeper Bailey Vose nor that familiar pre-season name of A Trialist were able to deal with the loose ball sufficiently, leaving Bull to tap home from close range.

The winner arrived just past the hour mark and in stunning style - again from Bull. The former Whitehawk youth player picked out the top corner with a free kick from 25 yards, giving Bose no chance of keeping it out.

Tuesday night saw the Robins ease past Southern Combination League Division One outfit Arundel at the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground.

Playing under the new LED floodlights for the first time, Hassocks had five different scorers on target in a 5-0 victory.

Bull was one of those. Joining the in-form left back on the scoresheet were Harry Furnell, Ruari Farrell, Liam Benson and Morgan Vale.