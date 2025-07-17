Friendlies come thick and fast for Burgess Hill Town, Hassocks and Haywards Heath Town

Burgess Hill Town, Hassocks and Haywards Heath Town are into the swing of pre-season with a busy schedule of friendlies.

The Hillians kicked off preparations for their return to the Isthmian premier division with a 5-0 win at Steyning, with Josh Spinks, Martyn Box, Ben Pope and Jake King (2) on target.

Last weekend Chris Whelpdale scored in a 3-1 defeat to Haywards Heath Town. And on Tuesday night the Hillians visited Horsham and came away with a 1-1 draw at the end of a keenly fought contest.

This Saturday, it’s Hassocks v Burgess Hill Town, playing for the Ann John Trophy.

Haywards Heath Town take on Burgess HIll Town | Picture by Lynden Humphrey

Hassocks visited Tooting and Mitcham on Tuesday night and drew 1-1, having won 3-0 at home to Barking on Saturday.

Before that James Westlake’s team had won 2-1 at South Park and drawn 1-1 at Guildford City.

Haywards Heath were delighted to beat Burgess Hill at the weekend un-out and visited Ringmer on Tuesday night and won 6-1 versus the SCFL Division 1 new boys.

Heath are at home to Hastings on Saturday.