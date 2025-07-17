Friendlies come thick and fast for Burgess Hill Town, Hassocks and Haywards Heath Town
The Hillians kicked off preparations for their return to the Isthmian premier division with a 5-0 win at Steyning, with Josh Spinks, Martyn Box, Ben Pope and Jake King (2) on target.
Last weekend Chris Whelpdale scored in a 3-1 defeat to Haywards Heath Town. And on Tuesday night the Hillians visited Horsham and came away with a 1-1 draw at the end of a keenly fought contest.
This Saturday, it’s Hassocks v Burgess Hill Town, playing for the Ann John Trophy.
Hassocks visited Tooting and Mitcham on Tuesday night and drew 1-1, having won 3-0 at home to Barking on Saturday.
Before that James Westlake’s team had won 2-1 at South Park and drawn 1-1 at Guildford City.
Haywards Heath were delighted to beat Burgess Hill at the weekend un-out and visited Ringmer on Tuesday night and won 6-1 versus the SCFL Division 1 new boys.
Heath are at home to Hastings on Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.