Young Burgess Hill Town forward Damien Theodore has signed for League Two side Gillingham.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Gillingham will visit Burgess Hill for a friendly in the summer as part of the deal.

Theodore joined the Hillians at U15 level under Gary Mansell a few years ago and has progressed through the club’s talent pathway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He impressed this season helping the U18s in their fantastic FA Youth Cup run and breaking into the first team where he made an instant impact hitting a superb goal to seal a 2-1 win over East Grinstead Town.

Damien Theodore celebrates scoring for Hill against East Grinstead last September | Picture: Lynden Humphrey

He’s also impressed while out on loan at AFC Varndenians in the Southern Combination League.

The Hillians added: “He has spent the last two weeks with the Gills and has impressed on the training ground as well as playing and scoring in a couple of games.

“We are delighted to announce that Gillingham have agreed to play a pre-season friendly this summer at the HomeCall Carpets Community Stadium with a date to be confirmed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansell, now joint first team manager at BHTFC, said “Everyone at the club is thrilled for Damien and wish him nothing but success in the next stage of his football journey.

"Since Damien joined myself, Adie, Ross and the boys as an U15 player, he has been top class. He joined us a raw but extremely talented forward who just needed a little structure and game awareness. Damien’s approach to learning and willingness to develop has been a credit to him and should serve as an example to his peers and any aspiring young players.

"Over the past three years his talent and confidence has grown immensely. The exposure to senior football this year for our first team and on loan at AFC Varndeanians, who have managed him very well, has given him the tenacity to go and achieve the next step. We are all very proud to have played a small part in his development and look forward to seeing him flourish in a professional environment.”

Hill chairman Vince Alfieri added “On behalf of everybody at the football club, congratulations to Damien and his family. Damien played for our Juniors and Youth section so I would like to thank all the managers at the club that supported and guided Damien during his time with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This achievement shows how focussed we are at the club in attracting the most talented players in Sussex and progressing them into our first team and beyond. For Damien, the hard work starts now so that he can fulfill his huge potential in the professional game”

Gillingham FC said: “We are delighted to welcome Damien to the Academy and to the Club, and we are very much looking forward to seeing how he develops in the future.

"We are also grateful to Burgess Hill Town FC for the professional way they have handled the processes, and to their support of Damien as an individual as he looks to forge a professional career. We look forward to continuing the very positive relationships with Burgess Hill Town FC.”