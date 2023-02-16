They’ve gone from wondering where their next win would come from – to being top of the form table.

Chichester City’s recent upturn in fortunes has been remarkable by any standards – and the past week has brought two more wins and a rise to eighth place in the Isthmian south east standings.

They’ve taken 16 points from a possible 18 in their past six and have beaten Sussex rivals Haywards Heath, Lancing and now Littlehampton Town in that sequence.

The importance of their recovery is summed up by the fact that had they gone without any points in those six games, they’d now be 18th and deep in relegation trouble.

Steve Hutchings celebrates a goal in Chichester City's win over Littlehampton Town | Picture: Neil Holmes

As it is, they head into another Sussex derby on Saturday – away to Three Bridges – just two points off the play-off places.

The latest wins both came at Oaklands Park, where Ethan Prichard and Steve Hutchings scored to see off VCD 2-0 on Saturday and both were on target again, with Hutchings scoring two, as Littlehampton lost 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Delighted City coach Danny Potter said: “We have always trusted the process and the players.

"We knew when results weren’t going our way we’d turn it round if we kept on working hard, and that’s what we’ve done.

"Christmas and the new year were very stop-start for games and even training but now we’re able to play and train together regularly, we’re reaping the rewards.”

Hutchings’ goals have been a big boost in the past two. The veteran striker is dual-registered with City and Wessex League side Moneyfields.

Potter said: “We’ve had Josh Clack injured and being able to bring in Steve has been massive. We must thank Moneyfields for their part in us being able to do that.

"And Ethan’s scoring goals as well now. He’s a dangerous player who we still feel can kick on further from here.”

Potter did have a word of warning for anyone who thought City had now cracked it.