From Liverpool to Lewes: Rookettes appoint new Development Squad Head Coach

Lewes FC have appointed Lewis Singleton to become the new Head Coach for the Women's Development Squad.

Singleton has relocated from Liverpool to Lewes to re-join Alonso's team, after a successful spell at University of Liverpool men's first team where he was Alonso's assistant manager.

Alonso said: "I wanted bring Lewis to the club as I know all that he can bring to the team.

"He knows how I like to work and is full of enthusiasm and passion for the game and for improving players.

"He has already connected perfectly with the players and the staff and I am sure he will have a successful season"

Singleton added: “I’m absolutely delighted to make the move here. I’m really looking forward to working with the talented staff and players that Lewes has.

"I have already been welcomed with open arms at the club and can’t wait for our first game after a positive first training session.”

Singleton will be assisted by Scott Webb and Joe Carter.