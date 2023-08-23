Dean Cox is demanding greater consistency from his Burgess Hill Town players – after they followed a near perfect away performance in the league with a ‘dreadful’ display in the FA Cup.

The new Hillians boss was delighted by their opening Isthmian south east division outlng last week – even though they conceded two late goals to draw 2-2 at Herne Bay.

But there was little of that spirit on show as they failed to overcome Erith Town in last Saturday’s FA Cup preliminary round tie at the More Than Tyres Stadium – the 0-0 draw leading to a replay on Tuesday night.

Thankfully it was the former of the two identities seen in the rematch as Dan Perry and – in the second half of extra-time – Lewis Finney struck to clinch a 2-1 win in Kent.

Burgess Hill Town on the attack v Erith Town in the first FA Cup tie on Saturday | Picture: Chris Neal

The Hillians will host Isthmian premier side Bognor Regis Town in a first qualifying round tie on September 2.

And Cox, delighted with the replay win, hopes that form stays for an Isthmian double this weekend, when Hill host Erith and Belvedere on Saturday and go to his former club Lancing on Monday.

The boss said: “It was dreadful on Saturday. We didn’t get going, which surprised me after our performance at Herne Bay.

"There, we were fantastic for 88 minutes before conceding twice. Our passing patterns were excellent, we created chances and linited them – it was a perfect away performance up to that point.

"That was a pleasing start in the league but in the first Cup game, although we missed a couple of good chances, we looked off the pace. Credit to Erith Town, though, they made it hard for us.”

Cox is looking forward to the weekend’s games. Saturday will see Mark Longhurst, Hill boss for three weeks last season, back at the ground with Erith & Belvedere, who he now manages; Monday will take Cox back to Lancing, who he bossed before landing the Hillians role.

"We’re looking forward to both games – we want to do well in the league,” Cox said. "I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Lancing. The chairman looked after me – and they’ve had a very good start.”