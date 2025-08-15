Mitch Hand reflected on Littlehampton Town’s perfect start in the Isthmian south central division and said: We’ve come a long way.

As he assessed Wednesday night’s 2-0 win over Bognor Regis Town – which came three days after the Golds hed beaten Ascot United 1-0 in their opener – Hand took time to remember it was not so long ago they were playing in Division 1 of the Southern Combination League.

Hand also praised the impact of striker Zion Mcleod – who has scored all three of their league goals so far and who is the latest in Littlehampton’s finds from the lower league, having previously played for East Preston.

The Golds’ winning week in the league has set them up for Sunday’s FA Cup preliminary round tie with North Greenford, with confidence in the camp brimming after a pre-season campaign in which they’d struggled for goals.

Littlehampton go toe to toe with the Rocks - and come out on top | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Speaking after Bognor were beaten in front of a crowd of 973 at The Sportsfield, Hand told us: “Another win and another clean sheet, I think we’ve played two of what should make up the top six and we haven’t conceded a goal.

"You look at a huge club like Bognor with their history and resources and the fact that we’re now at a stage where we can not only compete with them but outdo them in every aspect of a game is a testament to how far we’ve come as a club.

"It feels like yesterday we were playing Billingshurst on a Tuesday night in front of 30 people in county one!

"These games that we’re now privileged to play in are a culmination of six or seven years of hard work and to do what we did to such a magnificent side with a team full of players from levels above was great to watch.

"Credit to George and Del, they went to watch Bognor and identified areas which we felt we could exploit and the aim was to unsettle any rhythm but break fast on the counter – and that’s exactly what happened. A great day for us and another scalp gained.”

Hand had praise for Mcleod, adding: “Zion has been brilliant, another player who we’ve brought in from county league, he’s an absolute killer in front of goal and he’s making the hardest part of the game look easy at the minute.”