From the pitch to the heart of Sussex: Brighton legends return under the lights for charity showdown

Friday 27th June, 19:45 — The Oval Arena, Eastbourne This summer, Sussex football takes centre stage as Brighton & Hove Albion Legends face off against a formidable Non-League Select XI in a celebratory evening of football, nostalgia, and community spirit at The Oval Arena, Channel View Road, BN22 7LN.

This isn’t just another match. It’s a tribute to the players, clubs, and fans who define the heart of Sussex football—and a chance to raise vital funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice, with a donation from the evening supporting their incredible work.

A Tale of Two Sides – Led by Familiar Faces

The match will see Garry Wilson, iconic non-league manager and longtime servant of Sussex football, take charge of the Non-League Select XI—a squad representing the best of grassroots talent from across the region.

On the opposite side, the Brighton & Hove Albion Legends XI will be led by none other than Ian Chapman, one of the Seagulls’ most loyal sons. Chapman, who made 281 league appearances for Albion, brings with him a squad packed with familiar faces including Guy Butters, Kerry Mayo, Dan Harding, Tommy Fraser, Mark Ormerod, Dom Shepherd, and Indigo Calderon.

Together, these two managers embody the very essence of Sussex football—one steeped in experience at the highest levels, the other a champion of non-league grit and grassroots excellence.

More Than a Match — A Movement

The fixture is supported by sponsors DB Domestics and 726726, with further backing from Planahead Printers and Online Ticketseller. Beyond the final whistle, this is about legacy, giving back, and community impact. A donation from the evening will go directly to St Wilfrid’s Hospice, helping them continue their vital work supporting patients and families across Sussex.

Driving the Legacy Forward

This night is also a testament to the enduring work of former players off the pitch. Kerry Mayo, a veteran of over 410 games for Brighton, and Ian Chapman are two of the key organisers behind the event.

“Charity games are good to increase awareness of the charity as well as raising money… A lot of people don’t really know what they’re playing for until they get here,” — Kerry Mayo

Join Us for a Proper Football Night

Tickets are available now via Online Ticketseller or on the gate on the night. Gates open early for fans to soak in the atmosphere and enjoy a night of football with purpose.

📍 Event Details:

Date : Friday 27th June

: Friday 27th June Kick-off : 19:45

: 19:45 Venue : The Oval Arena, Channel View Road, BN22 7LN

: The Oval Arena, Channel View Road, BN22 7LN Tickets: Online or at the gate

Two teams. One pitch. One cause.

Join us under the lights and be part of a night that celebrates the very best of Sussex football—past, present, and future.