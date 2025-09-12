From woeful to wonderful – it’s been a week of extremes for Chichester City.

They produced what boss Miles Rutherford described as one of their worst performances of recent seasons when they lost 3-1 at home to Potters Bar on Saturday.

But on Tuesday night they visited in-form Lewes and won 1-0 despite having Emmett Dunn sent off in the second half.

The three points lifted City to seventh in the Isthmian premier table and was the perfect response to the weekend, when Rutherford was highly critical of their lack of heart and desire.

Ryan Davidson pulls a goal back for City v Potters Bar but they lost 3-1 | Picture by Neil Holmes

Now he and his coaching staff are trying to work out why they have been so poor at home this season – and what they can do about it.

Ryan Davidson scored Saturday’s consolation while Isaac Bello nabbed the 82nd minute winner at the Dripping Pan, 16 minutes after Dunn had been sent off for lashing out after a tackle.

Rutherford said: “Playing at home, we just don’t the same team at the moment. It was the same against Welling. For reasons I’ve not worked out, we can’t find our form at home.

"Saturday was woeful – there was no heart, no desire. And if you don’t have those in this league, you will get beaten.

Chi City were excellent in winning at Lewes | Picture by Neil Holmes

"There seems to be something wrong with our mentality at home and it’s a puzzle.

"It’s not the pitch – we are quite used to that now – but we need to resolve this and start winning home games.

"At Lewes we were much better, although in the first half they were the better side. We worked hard and stayed in the game which is exactly what we wanted to see from the players after Saturday.

"After the break I thought we were the better team. We had a silly sending-off but went on to win it and in fact didn’t have too many real scares at the end.”

On Saturday in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup, City visit Whitstable, who play two levels below them in the Southern Counties East premier.

Rutherford said: “We know Whistable well and they shouldn’t be at step five. It will be a tough game.”