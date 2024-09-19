Fuelling future champions - new sponsorship for Bognor Regis girls' football team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Winchester Corporate Finance is proud to announce its sponsorship of Bognor Regis Town Youth FC U13s Whites girls’ team, marking a significant partnership rooted in shared values of growth, integrity, and community.

Nine months ago, Winchester Corporate Finance sponsored the team’s kit, and this week, the marketing team had the pleasure of visiting the girls during their training session. The excitement was palpable as the young players, proudly sporting their new kit, gathered for practice.

The sponsorship represents the team’s first-ever sponsorship, making the occasion particularly special for the girls. Their enthusiasm was contagious, as they demonstrated not only a passion for football but also a unique team spirit built on inclusivity. The team's manager and coach Matthieu Cauchy-Duval, and Ben Riddle coach explained the team embraces players of all abilities, ensuring that any girl with a love for football has the opportunity to play, regardless of her skill level. Unlike many other clubs, Bognor Regis Town Youth FC U13s Whites Girls' team focuses on collective growth, welcoming everyone, from beginners to more experienced players.

The girls trained with dedication and determination, and their camaraderie was evident, with plenty of laughter and excitement for their upcoming match. This sense of unity and shared commitment mirrors the values that Winchester Corporate Finance stands for—growth, family first, and integrity.

Bognor Regis Town Youth FC U13s Whites girls Proudly show of their new kit

“At Winchester Corporate Finance, we believe that supporting grassroots football and the local community is an important part of building a better future,” said the company’s marketing director Hilary Lewis. “Moments like these remind us that our work isn’t just about sitting at a desk from 9 to 5; it’s about being part of something bigger and helping the next generation thrive.”

The sponsorship is not just an investment in football; it’s an investment in the local community and in creating opportunities for young girls to develop skills both on and off the pitch. Through this partnership, Winchester Corporate Finance hopes to inspire the next generation of women in sport and reinforce its commitment to fostering inclusivity, teamwork, and growth.

As the team continues to develop, Winchester Corporate Finance looks forward to being a proud supporter, helping these talented players grow both as athletes and as future leaders.

