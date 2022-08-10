Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tie will see Reds head coach Kevin Besty take on one of his former clubs. The 44-year-old made 20 appearances in all competitions, scoring once, during a four-year spell at Craven Cottagers between 1998 and 2002.

This will be the first competitive meeting between Crawley and the West London club. The two sides met in a pre-season friendly in July 2018, with Fulham running out 4-2 winners at Broadfield Stadium.

The Reds booked their passage into round two courtesy of a 1-0 home win over League One outfit Bristol Rovers last (Tuesday) night.

The second round clash will be played the week commencing August 22.

The draw took place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of this (Wednesday) evening’s first round tie between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland.

Sky’s new Carabao Cup presenter for 2022-23, Mark Chapman, hosted the draw, with former Wednesday forward Clinton Morrison and Sunderland hero Michael Gray selecting the ties.

The 13 Premier League clubs not competing in European competitions have entered the tournament in round two alongside Burnley and Watford from the Sky Bet Championship.

Crawley Town will entertain Premier League Fulham in the second round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup. Picture by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images