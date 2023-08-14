A day that had perfect weather, a great atmosphere and a buzz around Finches Field with 3 squads of players, coaches, parents and supporters all keen to kick off the 2023 Round Robin.
With each team playing each other 4 times in 12 minute matches, it was always going to be challenge on the players but they all delivered and set up the competition brilliantly.
Horsham Athletic set the early pace by beating Southwick Youth 1-0. Both keepers being worked a lot and both making some great saves.
After all group games were played, Horsham Athletic and Furngate Hawks finished first & second respectively and competed in the final.
A very close affair that had the full compliment.... Shots, saves, post being hit, slide tackles, big headers, skills and tricks.
Hawks nicked a goal, that turned out to be the winner, with a long range free kick to the far post being headed past the helpless Athletic keeper.
Well done to all that took part and to Furngate Hawks U16 on their first trophy under the current coaching set up