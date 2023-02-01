Finally a Saturday with a game! That was Selsey’s response as they got a match on for the first time in a month or so at home to Forest Row.

With waterlogged and frozen pitches behind them, the Blues finally got our season back up and running again in division one of the SCFL.

Manager Daren Pearce was pleased with a 3-1 win which left them sixth in the table.

Forest Row's keeper Jamie McCoy saves at the feet of Selsey's Jack North | Picture: Chris Hatton

He said: “We completed a league double against visitors who we played earlier in the season, winning 3-0. This time out we ran out 3-1 winners - the only sour note on our display was to give our visitors a penalty right on half time from which they drew level.

"We had dominated the first half creating three or four good chances and taking a deserved lead. Having not played for so long we were pleased the way we played and also our fitness levels were looking good after the hard work the lads have put in during training in the break.

“This gave us the upper hand in the second half where we added two more goals with some good pressure each time our visitors tried to play out from the back. We forced mistakes gaining possession high up the pitch then taking the chances we created. This saw us gain a 3-1 win and the three points.

“It's always pleasing to see the lads carrying out what we have asked of them and the goals we set them. We need to keep working hard to maintain standards we've set and to ensure we put into practice everything we can, playing the right way and doing the right things also making correct decisions at the right times during the game.

"All in all a good Saturday all round... game on, supporters back in the ground, mascots and families at the game and plenty of chat and banter in the bar afterwards from all. It seems a long time since we had this on a Saturday.

“A special mention to Leo and all the ground staff for keeping the ground and pitch up to such a great standard after all the bad weather we've had.

