Gareth Southgate's England team will face Italy IF they beat Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final
Gareth Southgate's men face Italy if they are successful against Denmark in the second Euros semi-final on Wednesday night.
Roberto Mancini's side beat Spain at Wembley tonight (Tuesday) on penalties to secure their place in Sunday's final. The game finished 1-1 after extra-time before Jorginho's spot-kick won a dramatic shootout.
England manager Southgate, who grew up and went to school in Crawley, has won praise for the way he has led his side in this tournament.
He has already taken England to three semi-finals since taking over from Sam Allardyce in 2016 and will now be hoping to go one stage further with this squad. And if they do, they will face the team who have been branded the best in the tournament.
SEE ALSO Gareth Southgate taken on tour of his home town Crawley in aid of St Catherine's Hospice / Gareth Southgate - the pride of Sussex: The England manager's Euros 2020 so far in pictures / Petition to get a statue for Gareth Southgate in Crawley picks up more signatures before Euros 2020 match with Germany