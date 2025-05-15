Joint managers George Gaskin and Mitchell Hand have signed a new three-year deal to continue leading Littlehampton Town.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a big boost for the Golds as they prepare for their fourth season in the Isthmian League in 2025-26 – which sees them move sideways from the south east division to the south central division.

The agreement follows another memorable campaign under the duo’s leadership, in which the Marigolds avoided relegation with a spirited run of results that saw them finish seven points clear of the drop zone, collecting 12 wins along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also reached the Sussex Senior Cup final for the first time since 1991, narrowly losing out 1-0 to newly crowned Isthmian Premier Division champions Horsham in the dying seconds of the match at the Amex Stadium.

Mitch Hand after Littlehampton's defeat at the Amex - picture by Martin Denyer

Gaskin told the LTFC website: “It means the world to continue leading this football club.

"We’ve both grown up here – this club is part of who we are. Last season was another step forward and now we want to push again. We feel there’s more to come from this group, and we’re excited about what’s next.”

Hand said: “The backing we’ve had from the committee, the chairman and the fans has been unbelievable. Signing this deal is our way of showing how much we believe in the project. The infrastructure around the club is growing and now our aim is to match that with progress on the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since returning as joint managers in 2021, Gaskin and Hand have overseen over 200 matches in charge, including the club’s historic FA Vase run to Wembley and promotion to Step 4 in 2022. With the new main stand at the Sportsfield now in place, the club is eager to build further momentum both on and off the pitch.

Player-joint boss George Gaskin in action in the Sussex Senior Cup final - picture by Martin Denyer

Chairman Rob McAlees told the club website: “This new deal is a statement of belief in everything George and Mitch stand for – loyalty, ambition and unity.

"They know this club inside out, and I couldn’t be happier to see them commit long-term. We’ve come a long way in the last few years and with them at the helm, we’ve got the right people to take us even further.”