Gaskin earns vital point for Littlehampton Town as Isthmian relegation fight continues

Littlehampton Town were hoping to build on a midweek victory over AFC Croydon Athletic that lifted them out of the Isthmian south east division relegation zone as they welcomed Erith Town to The Sportsfield.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors are sitting comfortably mid table in their first season at Step 4 level and had convincingly won the reverse fixture between the clubs just before Christmas.

Golds therefore knew it would be no easy task and the dry, bumpy surface was of no help to either side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It meant graft took precedence over craft until the 23rd minute when Erith took the lead with the first moment of real quality. Some slick passing freed James Dyer who finished with aplomb from the edge of the box.

George Gaskin - pictured in action earlier in the season - scored the equaliser versus Erith Town - picture by Stephen Goodger

They kept the lead until the interval but Littlehampton started the second half with renewed purpose and equalised in the 52nd minute.

A routine ball went forward into the Erith box that didn’t immediately seem too dangerous. However joint player manager George Gaskin reacted fastest by peeling off the last defender and hooking a sublime volley home over his shoulder.

Both sides huffed and puffed in search of a winner but Thomas Butler and Nick D’Arienzo repeated their rock solid performances from Tuesday at the heart of the Golds defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tijan Sparks and Ryan Yoro-Thomas were equally impressive dealing with some tricky customers on the flanks.

It meant James Binfield enjoyed a pretty comfortable afternoon in goal but by the same token Golds struggled to test Erith keeper Harrison Firth.

It meant honours stayed deservedly even and with Phoenix Sports also drawing it’s as you were at the foot of the table.

The Golds, two points ahead of Phoenix and therefore just out of the bottom four, head to East Grinstead on Saturday.