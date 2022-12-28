Littlehampton Town had joint boss George Gaskin to thank after taking a point from their Sussex derby with Burgess Hill on Boxing Day.

Scorer George Gaskin in action for Littlehampton Town against Burgess Hill | Picture: Martin Denyer

Gaskin equalised six minutes after Lewis Finney had given the Hillians the lead at The Sportsfield, and the point left Golds handily placed in eighth in the Isthmian south east table.

Lancing are not in action until tonight with Dean Cox taking his team to Chichester City. See the @sport_sussex Twitter feed for news of that result later.

It’s been a busy festive week in the Southern Combination League.

Zac Harris os congratulated on Wick's opener against East Preston | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Steyning are fourth in the premier division after a 3-2 win at Hassocks, where subs Callum Chalmers and Jack Langford were on the scoresheet.

In division one it was a Boxing Day to savour for Shoreham and Arundel.

The Musselmen went second with a 5-1 win at Mile Oak, where Harry Heath (2), Alex Fair, Ross Myers and an own goal earned three points.

Arundel were 3-0 winners at home to Selsey to move up to seventh spot.

On Tuesday, Wick leapfrogged Shoreham and went level on points with SCFL division one leaders Epsom. See 39 pictures from Wick v EP here.

Wick manager Lee Baldwin has told his side they have 'everything to play for' after they comfortably beat neighbours East Preston at Crabtree Park in front of their biggest attendance of the season, with 133 fans watching Zac Harris, Ben Gray and Dave Crouch secure victory.

“It was a fantastic day because we are now only behind Epsom & Ewell on goal difference after they were beaten at home by Chessington”' Baldwin said.

“We have played a game more than them and three more than Shoreham who are three points behind in third but we have everything to play for as the Musselmen visit us next Saturday before we go to Middle Road early next month.

“We controlled the first half against East Preston and then went up a gear after the break. We could have easily won by more.”

Harris enjoyed a fantastic return after some time out by dinking the Dragons ahead midway through the first-half following a surging run and lovely through ball from Sam Conolly.

Gray, also back in action after a break, increased the lead on the hour, turning sharply on the edge of the area to lose his marker before whipping in a smart finish and leading scorer Crouch produced a typically astute effort to take his tally for the season to 14 after being teed up by Harris.