Giles excited by challenge at Horsham YMCA
Giles has taken over the SCFL premier division outfit from Dean Carden, who resigned last month.
YM chairman Mike Whiteford told us: “We are very pleased to welcome Liam to the YM football family at our Herbert Direct home in Gorings Mead.
"Liam comes to us with both playing and managerial experience and we’re really looking forward to working with him to progress the club to where we want to be.”
Talking exclusively to the West Sussex County Times, Giles said: “I’m thrilled to be joining YM, especially as I live close by and have strong, long-standing family connections in the town. As an ambitious person I’m eager to see the club do well.
"I’m encouraged by the positive attitude here, and want to really get to know the players quickly, and create the culture and good environment to stabilise the team by Christmas and move upwards from there.”
Since playing, 35-year-old Giles has more than five years’ experience of managing clubs, most recently at Loxwood, and clearly likes to be successful, having started his own business 10 years ago.
He added: “It’s great that Aaron Bogle is coming in as my assistant manager – he has an extensive step five and six playing background and was captain of Sutton Common Rovers. So far I’ve recruited eight new players, and I’m finalising my backroom staff. “
Giles’ first game in charge is on Saturday, when new look 14th-placed YM travel to Pagham, in 16th.
