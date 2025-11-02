Beckenham Town v Hassocks, Isthmian south east divisionplaceholder image
Beckenham Town v Hassocks, Isthmian south east division

Gillingham hotshot helps Hassocks win at Beckenham - match in 47 photos

By Steve Bone
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 13:49 GMT
Damien Theodore was the Hassocks goal hero as they won 1-0 at Beckenham Town to make it seven points from nine and move up to 13th in the Isthmian south east table.

The on-loan Gillingham attacker, previously with Burgess Hill Town, has made a big impression with the Robins and his strike earned James Westlake’s side an excellent three points in Kent.

It followed a home win over Broadbridge Heath and draw at Hasting last week.

Hassocks are back in Kent on Tuesday to face Faversham.

See Beckenham-Hassocks pictures by Phil Westlake on this page and the ones linked. Get all the local football action in the Mid Sussex Times, out on Thursday.

Beckenham Town v Hassocks, Isthmian south east division

1. DO NOT PRINT WITH OUT PERMISSON

Beckenham Town v Hassocks, Isthmian south east division Photo: PHIL WESTLAKE : Phil Westlake

Beckenham Town v Hassocks, Isthmian south east division

2. DO NOT PRINT WITH OUT PERMISSON

Beckenham Town v Hassocks, Isthmian south east division Photo: PHIL WESTLAKE : Phil Westlake

Beckenham Town v Hassocks, Isthmian south east division

3. DO NOT PRINT WITH OUT PERMISSON

Beckenham Town v Hassocks, Isthmian south east division Photo: PHIL WESTLAKE : Phil Westlake

Beckenham Town v Hassocks, Isthmian south east division

4. DO NOT PRINT WITH OUT PERMISSON

Beckenham Town v Hassocks, Isthmian south east division Photo: PHIL WESTLAKE : Phil Westlake

Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:HassocksGillinghamBurgess Hill TownRobinsKent
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice