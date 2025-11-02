Gillingham hotshot helps Hassocks win at Beckenham - match in 47 photos

The on-loan Gillingham attacker, previously with Burgess Hill Town, has made a big impression with the Robins and his strike earned James Westlake’s side an excellent three points in Kent.

It followed a home win over Broadbridge Heath and draw at Hasting last week.

Hassocks are back in Kent on Tuesday to face Faversham.

See Beckenham-Hassocks pictures by Phil Westlake on this page and the ones linked. Get all the local football action in the Mid Sussex Times, out on Thursday.

